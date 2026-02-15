YouTuber Mark “Markiplier” Fischbach’s horror sensation Iron Lung has outgrossed the Oscar-nominated sci-fi horror thriller starring Emma Stone worldwide. Released on January 29, the horror film, based on the 2022 video game of the same name, has received a strong response from both domestic and international audiences.

Iron Lung Box Office Performance So Far

Iron Lung has collected $43.8 million worldwide against a $3 million budget, per The Numbers. It has grossed $34.8 million in North America and $9 million from 7 international markets. Australia and the UK have contributed the most among overseas territories, with more than $2 million each.

Iron Lung Box Office Summary

North America – $34.8 million

International – $9 million

Worldwide – $43.8 million

As of now, Iron Lung is the most profitable movie of the year. It has already earned more than 14 times its budget and holds a strong momentum at the box office despite new releases.

Iron Lung Beats Emma Stone’s Bugonia Worldwide

Iron Lung has also outgrossed Emma Stone’s Bugonia worldwide. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the 2025 sci-fi horror earned $39.4 million against an estimated budget of $45-$55 million. Iron Lung has crossed that figure in just over two weeks.

Bugonia received four nominations at the 98th Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Stone.

Iron Lung Plot & Rotten Tomatoes Score

The movie follows a convict named Simon (played by Markiplier) in a post-apocalyptic future after “The Quiet Rapture” event. He explores a blood ocean on a desolate moon in a submarine called the Iron Lung, searching for missing stars and planets.

The movie drew mixed reviews from critics and high praise from audiences. The Tomatometer score for Iron Lung is 59% from 32 reviews, while the Popcornmeter score is a high 89% based on more than 2,500 ratings.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

