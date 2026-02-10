Popular American YouTuber Markiplier’s Iron Lung has maintained its rank among the top three performing titles in the US weekend charts. Despite the Super Bowl weekend and strong competition from other releases, the game adaptation has already earned more than 10 times its production budget in the US alone in just over a week. Let’s see how much Iron Lung earned this weekend.

Iron Lung Box Office Performance So Far

Made on a budget of just $3 million, Iron Lung has grossed $34.2 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. The domestic response has been impressive so far, with $30.8 million from nearly 3,000 theaters nationwide. The international haul stands at $3.4 million from its limited release in seven overseas markets.

Iron Lung Box Office Summary

North America – $30.8 million

International – $3.4 million

Total – $34.2 million

After opening to a strong $17.8 million debut weekend across 3,015 theaters, Iron Lung experienced a sharp drop of 66.3% this weekend due to the Super Bowl. The sci-fi horror film earned $6 million after its theater count was reduced by 85, with a per-screen average of $2,047.

Meanwhile, another horror release, Sam Raimi’s Send Help, has outperformed Iron Lung for the second consecutive weekend. After an opening weekend of $19.1 million, the movie earned $9 million in its 2nd three-day frame, securing the top spot in the US weekend charts.

Despite that, the Markiplier starrer’s modest production costs have helped it become the most profitable film released in January this year.

Rotten Tomatoes Score

The movie drew mixed reviews from critics and high praise from audiences. The Tomatometer score for Iron Lung is 59% from 32 reviews, while the Popcornmeter score is a high 89% based on more than 2,500 ratings.

Iron Lung Plot

The movie follows a convict named Simon (played by Markiplier) in a post-apocalyptic future after “The Quiet Rapture” event. He explores a blood ocean on a desolate moon using a submarine called the Iron Lung to search for missing stars and planets.

