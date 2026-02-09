Zootopia 2’s dominant box-office run continues worldwide, despite playing in theaters for 75 days. Even though several big titles were released in the past two months, the Disney animated sequel has maintained a steady presence overseas.

Zootopia 2 has already earned a massive 1,102% return on its $150 million budget and is still in wide global rollout across 53 markets. Let’s see how much the movie has earned overseas this weekend.

Zootopia 2 Box Office Performance So Far

Zootopia 2’s worldwide haul stands at $1.8 billion, per Box Office Mojo. Of that total, the US has contributed $414.5 million, while the international markets have added almost $1.4 billion.

Zootopia 2 Box Office Summary

North America – $414.5 million

International – $1.3 billion

Total – $1.8 billion

Last weekend further underscored the film’s ongoing international success. The Disney animated movie grossed a wild $12.8 million overseas in its 11th weekend, with just a 26% drop. This shows that viewers of all ages are still consistently showing up for the film, a rare feat given the movie’s deep late box-office run.

The strong international response has also propelled Zootopia 2 to become the highest-grossing animated Hollywood film ever and the second-highest-grossing animated film of all time, trailing just behind Ne Zha 2’s $2.2 billion haul.

Strong US Hold & Asian Markets Fuel Zootopia 2’s Continued Momentum

Zootopia 2 continues to build momentum, earning $4 million from the US market last weekend from 2,715 theaters. With domestic demand renewed and school holidays in Latin America, more kids are expected to turn out for the movie in the coming days. Besides, the movie is still performing stronger than expected in two crucial Asian regions: Japan and China.

As of now, Zootopia 2 is eyeing a worldwide total of anywhere around $2 billion by the end of its box office run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Solo Mio Box Office: Angel Studios’ Rom-Com Opens With Decent Numbers, Lands A Spot In North America’s Top 3

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News