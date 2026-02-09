Sam Raimi’s latest directorial effort, Send Help, was released in theaters on January 30, 2026, receiving stellar reviews from critics and audiences alike. It currently holds a 93% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and a solid 7.2/10 user rating on IMDb.

In its second weekend, Send Help collected an impressive $6.3 million, bringing its current international total to $17.9 million across over 50 overseas territories. Combined with its $35.8 million domestic total, the film now stands at $53.7 million worldwide, making it the second-highest-grossing release of 2026 so far. It currently trails only 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which leads the annual chart with $56.6 million. This puts the survival thriller just $3.2 million away from claiming the top spot of the year.

Produced on an estimated $40 million budget, the film would need to gross roughly $100 million worldwide to break even, based on the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule. While it remains to be seen whether it can hit that mark, Send Help has already cleared an interesting milestone: surpassing the lifetime global earnings of Sam Raimi’s overlooked 1990 superhero film Darkman, starring Liam Neeson. Here’s the lead Send Help has already built over the underrated classic.

Send Help vs. Darkman – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Send Help and Darkman stack up at the global box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Send Help – Box Office Summary

North America: $35.8 million

International: $17.9 million

Worldwide: $53.7 million

Darkman – Box Office Summary

North America: $33.9 million

International: $15 million

Worldwide: $48.9 million

As the above figures indicate, Send Help has already overtaken Darkman’s entire worldwide run within a short time. The survival horror’s stronger domestic performance, combined with its international earnings, has already given it a $4.8 million global lead over Sam Raimi’s overlooked superhero film. With its theatrical run still underway, Send Help is poised to widen that gap significantly in the coming weeks.

Send Help Plot & Lead Cast

The film features a high-concept survival story centered on Linda (Rachel McAdams), an underappreciated employee, and Bradley (Dylan O’Brien), her difficult boss. Their lives take a dramatic turn when they become the only survivors of a plane crash and find themselves stranded on a desolate island. Now, the two must set aside their differences and work together to survive in these harsh conditions.

Send Help – Official Trailer

