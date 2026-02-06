Send Help is back at #1 in the domestic box office rankings. The horror thriller is heading towards an impressive domestic box-office milestone. It is expected to become the top-grossing film of 2026 domestically ahead of its second weekend. The movie has grossed more than $30 million worldwide and will hit that mark domestically this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Send Help’s box office collection on day 6 in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, the Sam Raimi-helmed film remained at #1 in the domestic box office rankings. It collected $1.46 million on its first Wednesday, dropping by 41.4% from Discount Tuesday. It remains ahead of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’s daily gross at the domestic box office. The 28 Years Later sequel collected $815k on its first Wednesday. After 6 days of release, the film has collected $24.5 million in the United States.

Set to beat Primate as 2026’s top domestic grosser

Send Help is in its first week and has already become the second-highest-grossing film of 2026 at the domestic box office. It is now tracking to beat Primate’s domestic haul and take the top spot among 2026’s top grossers. Primate is a natural horror film that emerged as 2026’s highest-grossing film domestically. It has collected $25.3 million in North America so far and is still playing in theaters.

Sam Raimi‘s original horror film is less than $1 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Primate. Send Help is thus inches away from surpassing the natural horror and becoming the year’s top domestic film. Send Help will achieve this feat ahead of its second Friday only.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of 2026 in North America

Primate – $25.3 million Send Help – $24.5 million 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – $24.1 million Iron Lung – $23.3 million Mercy – $20.4 million

Send Help is not a major blockbuster, but it is achieving small milestones and moving slowly towards success. The film has grossed $32.6 million worldwide, including $8.09 million overseas. The Sam Raimi-helmed horror film was released on January 30.

