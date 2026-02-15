Sam Raimi’s psychological survival horror film Send Help has now been in theaters for over two weeks and continues to show strong staying power. The film collected $1.8 million on its third Friday, marking a 37.8% drop from the previous Friday and indicating a solid hold for the genre. With this, its North American total has now reached $40.7 million. The film is currently projected to earn between $6-8 million during its third three-day weekend at the domestic box office.

Combined with its $17.7 million international earnings, Send Help has reached a worldwide total of $58.5 million. In the process, the film has also become the highest-grossing title of 2026, overtaking 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which stands at $56.6 million globally, according to Box Office Mojo’s annual chart.

As the Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien starrer continues its theatrical run, the critically acclaimed movie has now surpassed the worldwide box office totals of two overlooked Dwayne Johnson action films: the 2013 action thriller Snitch and the 2005 sci-fi action-horror flick Doom. Here’s how they stack up at the global box office.

Send Help vs. Snitch & Doom – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a closer look at how the three films stack up at the domestic and global box office, based on Box Office Mojo data:

Send Help – Box Office Summary

North America: $40.7 million

International: $17.7 million

Worldwide: $58.5 million

Now, let’s see how the two Dwayne Johnson films performed at the worldwide box office:

Snitch (2013): $57.8 million Doom (2005): $58.1 million

With a current worldwide total of $58.5 million, Send Help has already edged past both Dwayne Johnson titles. The Sam Raimi directorial stands about $0.7 million ahead of Snitch and roughly $0.4 million ahead of Doom globally. Given its steady theatrical hold and projected third-weekend earnings, the survival thriller is likely to widen this gap further in the coming days, cementing its status as one of 2026’s early box office success stories.

Also, when compared to Dwayne Johnson’s last theatrical release, the critically praised sports drama The Smashing Machine, Send Help has already outgrossed its $21.1 million global haul by a significant margin. Now, it remains to be seen whether Sam Raimi’s latest directorial effort can build enough momentum to cross the coveted $100 million global milestone during its ongoing theatrical run.

Send Help – Plot & Cast

The film features a high-concept survival story centered on Linda (Rachel McAdams), an underappreciated employee, and Bradley (Dylan O’Brien), her difficult boss. Their lives take a dramatic turn when they become the only survivors of a plane crash and find themselves stranded on a desolate island. Now, the two must set aside their differences and work together to survive in these harsh conditions.

Send Help – Trailer

