Briarcliff Entertainment’s new release, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die, has opened to a weak reception in North America. The R-rated sci-fi comedy was released on Friday, November 13, alongside Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights, Chris Hemsworth’s Crime 101, and Sony’s animation GOAT. It debuted outside the top 5 in the regional box office.

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die Box Office Performance

Made on a $20 million budget, the film has earned $1.4 million on Friday (as per Box Office Mojo), including $450K from Thursday previews. Playing in 1,610 theaters, it posted a per-screen average of $878. The film has not yet been released internationally.

Top 5 Performing Titles In North American Box Office This Friday (February 13, 2026)

Wuthering Heights – $11 million GOAT – $ 7.1 million Crime 101 – $3.9 million Send Help – $1.8 million Solo Mio – $1.4 million

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die Rotten Tomatoes Score

Despite its low opening numbers, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die received positive reviews from both critics and audiences. The movie’s Tomatometer score stands at an impressive 85% from 138 reviews, whereas the Popcornmeter score is at 88% from more than 100 verified ratings.

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die: Cast, Plot & Storyline

The film stars Sam Rockwell, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Peña, Zazie Beetz, Asim Chaudhry, Tom Taylor, and Juno Temple. The film follows a “Man From the Future” who arrives at a diner in Los Angeles and must recruit a group of disgruntled patrons for a one-night mission to save the world from a rogue artificial intelligence.

Briarcliff Entertainment Movies Released Last Year & Their Box Office Gross

Valiant One – $1.2 million When I’m Ready – $11K My Dead Friend Zoe – $1.2 million Magazine Dreams – $1.4 million October 8 – $1.3 million Sovereign – $77K Stitch Head – $7.2 million The Thing With Feathers – $752K Juliet & Romeo – $548K Sneaks – $1.4 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

