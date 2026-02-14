Margot Robbie’s post ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ comeback, Wuthering Heights, released in North America this Friday, on February 13, positioning it perfectly to dominate the box office on Valentine’s Day. Directed by Emerald Fennell, the R-rated adaptation has generated significant buzz and serves as a bold and sensual adaptation of Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel.

Here are the key factors behind Wuthering Heights’ potential Valentine’s Day box office success

Steamy Romance Drives Strong Valentine’s Day Appeal

The public attention centers on the film’s overt depiction of passion and obsession. Earlier screen versions portrayed the relationship with restraint, while Fennell’s take presents intimacy in a far more explicit and heightened manner. Promotional footage has already highlighted the chemistry between the leads, and Margot Robbie reinforced that tone in an interview with The Sun. She described a version of the romance that expresses affection far more frequently than the source material suggests.

“They never really kissed in the book, but we kiss a lot. We kiss everywhere,” Robbie told the outlet. “And there are so many times where he just picks me up and puts me in a tree, or picks me up with one hand.” Even major critics labeled the film one of the “Horniest Literary Adaptations” ever made. Thus, strong sexual themes and lust-driven encounters position the film as an appealing late-night option for couples seeking a cinematic date experience.

Perfect Timing & Holiday Appeal For Romance Audiences

The timing also plays into the movie’s favor. Valentine’s Day falling on Saturday creates a four-day Presidents’ Day holiday frame, extending playtime for date-driven attendance. The core audience interest among women and men around the age of 25 is expected to translate into robust Saturday business. Besides, pre-sales and preview performance place the film ahead of competing titles, including Crime 101 and GOAT.

$3 Million Previews Signal Strong Valentine’s Day Potential

The film has already earned $3 million in Thursday previews. It is estimated to earn around $50 million in its opening weekend, with some even reporting a figure close to $60 million. This means the movie could collect a significant portion of its $80 million budget in the first three days, signaling strong audience interest. International markets are also expected to respond well to Valentine’s Day due to strong promotion and sustained hype.

Margot Robbie’s Star Power Boosts Box Office Prospects After Barbie

Star power remains a key driver. Following the global success of Barbie, Robbie delivers Catherine Earnshaw with emotional intensity, while Jacob Elordi adds weight to Heathcliff through a committed portrayal.

A blend of literary prestige and modern eroticism positions the film for a notable Valentine’s Day run. Audience interest centers on a romantic experience that favors heightened passion over routine outings, giving the release a strong path toward record-breaking holiday business.

