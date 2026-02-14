Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry’s upcoming thriller, Crime 101, brought in disappointing figures in Thursday previews in North America. Directed by Bart Layton, the film is based on the 2020 novella of the same name by Don Winslow. The film is backed by Amazon MGM Studios, with very limited promotion, as has been the case with most of the distributor’s recent releases.

Crime 101 Thursday Preview Box Office Performance

With a staggering $90 million budget, Crime 101 earned $1 million in Thursday previews, per The Numbers. The film is scheduled to release tomorrow, Friday, alongside three other titles – Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights, Sony’s animated drama GOAT, and Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die.

Opening Weekend Projection

Compared to other recent thrillers, Crime 101 ranks relatively low, signalling a difficult path at the box office. As of now, the thriller is projected to open with around $9 million to $11 million in weekend numbers.

This trend has been common for Amazon MGM’s recent theatrical releases. The distributor appears to release films in cinemas with limited marketing to generate buzz, expecting stronger returns once they arrive on Prime Video a few months later.

Crime 101 has received positive reviews from critics and audiences. Both have rated the movie a solid 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes, though the preview numbers suggest that critical reception may not translate into strong ticket sales.

Crime 101 Plot & Cast

The film follows an elusive thief planning his last dance, who crosses paths with a disillusioned insurance broker at a turning point in her life. As their stories converge, a relentless detective pursues them in an attempt to stop a multi-million-dollar heist.

Alongside Hemsworth and Berry, Crime 101 also stars Mark Ruffalo and Barry Keoghan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

