Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth ranks among the industry’s highest-paid and most bankable actors. He has headlined several major global hits, from the Thor and Avengers films to Netflix’s Extraction franchise, The Huntsman: Winter’s War, and Men in Black: International. Alongside these blockbuster successes, many of his performances have also earned strong critical acclaim.

Chris Hemsworth’s latest film, Crime 101, is set to release on February 13, 2026. With early reviews in, the film’s Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score has now been revealed.

Crime 101 vs. Chris Hemsworth’s Top 10 Highest-Rated Films – Rotten Tomatoes Scores

At the time of writing, Crime 101 holds a strong 88% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. While this places the film among the best-rated entries of Chris Hemsworth’s career, here’s how it stacks up against his ten highest-rated films based on tomatometer ratings:

Avengers: Endgame (2019): 94% Star Trek (2009): 94% Thor: Ragnarok (2017): 93% The Cabin in the Woods (2011): 92% The Avengers (2012): 91% Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024): 90% Rush (2013): 89% Transformers One (2024): 89% Crime 101 (2026): 88% Avengers: Infinity War (2018): 85%

With an 88% critics’ score, Crime 101 ranks among Chris Hemsworth’s best-reviewed films, even outperforming a major blockbuster like Avengers: Infinity War. However, it narrowly misses the 90%+ group led by widely acclaimed franchise hits such as Avengers: Endgame and the comedy-horror The Cabin in the Woods. Interestingly, unlike many of his high-rated films under big franchises, Crime 101 stands out for its strong critical reception as a crime thriller, highlighting Chris Hemsworth’s range beyond big-budget action spectacles.

What’s Next For Chris Hemsworth

After Crime 101, Chris Hemsworth is expected to feature in these three upcoming films:

Avengers: Doomsday

He will reprise his role as Thor in the massively mounted MCU superhero movie directed by the Russo Brothers. It features Robert Downey Jr. as the main antagonist, Doctor Doom, alongside a star-studded cast. It’s slated for a theatrical release on December 18, 2026

2. Stuntnuts: The Movie

In the forthcoming action film based on the Kick-Ass franchise, Chris Hemsworth is set to star as himself. There is no official release date for the film yet.

3. Subversion

The Thor actor is set to star in this submarine-based action thriller directed by Patrick Vollrath. While production reportedly began in 2025, a release date has yet to be confirmed.

Crime 101 Plot

The crime thriller follows a highly disciplined jewel thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose well-planned heists along the 101 Freeway have baffled authorities. As he prepares for his most ambitious robbery, his path intersects with an insurance broker (Halle Berry), while a seasoned detective (Mark Ruffalo) closes in after identifying a pattern.

Crime 101 – Trailer

