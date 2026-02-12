Sam Raimi’s horror hit, Send Help, continues to hold the number 1 spot in the US daily charts for four consecutive days. Released on January 30, the film is playing in 3,475 theaters and is one of the few January releases performing well in the country. Scroll down below to know more about Send Help’s box office numbers.

Send Help Box Office Performance So Far

With a $40 million budget, Send Help has so far grossed $54.9 million worldwide (as per Box Office Mojo). Domestically, it has earned a decent $37.2 million, while internationally, the number stands at $17.7 million.

Send Help Box Office Summary

North America – $37.2 million

International – $17.7 million

Worldwide – $54.9 million

As seen from the above box office figures, Send Help has underperformed in overseas territories, despite Sam Raimi’s involvement. The director is already a well-known name in horror and sci-fi, having major hits like the Spider-Man trilogy and The Evil Dead under his belt.

Send Help Beats Stephen King Adaptation The Long Walk

Send Help has now outgrossed Stephen King-inspired 2025 dystopian horror thriller, The Long Walk, in the US. Directed by Francis Lawrence, The Long Walk earned $62.8 million worldwide, with $35.1 million from the US alone.

Send Help’s Rotten Tomatoes Score

Send Help has been widely praised by both critics and audiences. Based on 234 reviews, the movie’s Tomatometer score is an impressive 93%, while the Popcornmeter score is 87% from more than 2,500 verified ratings.

Send Help: Cast, Plot & Storyline

The film follows an employee and her boss, who become stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash and attempt to survive as tension builds between them. The movie stars Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

