Send Help, directed by Sam Raimi and starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien, opened with strong numbers at the domestic box office. It has recorded the biggest opening weekend of 2026 in North America. It has also recorded one of the biggest opening weekends in 20th Century Studios’ history. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Send Help’s 3-day opening weekend collection in North America

Raimi’s original survival horror by 20th Century Studios collected a solid $20 million at the domestic box office in its three-day opening weekend. The film opened at #1 in the North American box office. Rachel McAdams‘ film has beaten the opening-weekend gross of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple ($12.5 million), along with a few others. However, it is below the opening weekend gross of Smile, which collected $22.6 million.

3-day opening weekend breakdown

Friday – $7.2 million

Saturday – $7.1 million

Sunday – $5.7 million

Total – $20.0 million

Records achieved by Send Help’s domestic opening weekend

Send Help has recorded the biggest opening weekend of 2026 at the North American box office. It is also scored the 8th biggest debut weekend for 20th Century Studios since its formation under Disney. Overall, it’s the studio’s biggest debut for an original horror film.

Global opening weekend

Internationally, it fell short of projections, collecting just $8.1 million over the 5-day international opening weekend. Adding the domestic opening gross to its overseas collection, the worldwide opening weekend collection of Send Help is $28.1 million, almost on par with Weapons, which collected $28.3 million in its worldwide opening weekend. It has already earned more than half of its $40 million production budget. Send Help might emerge as this year’s first hit, having been released on January 30.

Box office summary

Domestic – $20.0 million

International – $8.1 million

Worldwide – $28.1 million

