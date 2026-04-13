Sam Raimi, the filmmaker behind the iconic Evil Dead films and Tobey Maguire’s blockbuster Spider-Man trilogy, returned to the horror genre with the 2026 film Send Help. The film received a stellar 93% critics’ score and 87% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Released in U.S. theaters on January 30, 2026, the Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien starrer survival horror ended its domestic run on its tenth and final Thursday (April 9), when it collected $1k from the remaining 35 North American theaters.

So, after 70 days, Send Help earned $64.7 million at the domestic box office. Combined with its $29.3 million overseas haul, the film’s worldwide total stands at $94 million, placing it among the top 15 highest-grossing releases of 2026 so far worldwide, per Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart. In the process, it has also surpassed the worldwide total of Sam Raimi’s previous pure horror release, Drag Me To Hell (2009), which grossed $90.8 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

First, let’s take a look at how the film Send Help performed at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Send Help – Box Office Summary

North America: $64.7 million

International: $29.3 million

Worldwide: $94 million

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the three box office benchmarks. Send Help has fallen short of achieving during its theatrical run.

Milestone No.1 – $100 Million Worldwide Mark

With a current worldwide haul of $94 million, the film needs to bring in an additional $6 million globally to reach the coveted $100 million global milestone. However, it appears unlikely that it will meet this benchmark now.

Milestone No.2 – Break-Even Point & Theatrical Profit

Since the film was made on an estimated budget of $40 million, according to Variety, it needed to earn $100 million globally to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. However, as it has already ended its domestic run, it seems unlikely that it’ll hit the estimated break-even point and enter the estimated theatrical profit zone.

Milestone No.3 – Rachel McAdams’s Spotlight Worldwide Gross

Tom McCarthy’s 2015 drama Spotlight is one of the most critically acclaimed films of Send Help star Rachel McAdams’ career, and it also won the Academy Award for Best Picture. That film earned $98.7 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Since Send Help is still roughly $4.7 million short, it is now unlikely to surpass that global total.

What Is The Plot Of Send Help?

The film features a high-concept survival story centered on Linda (Rachel McAdams), an underappreciated employee, and Bradley (Dylan O’Brien), her difficult boss. Their lives take a dramatic turn when they become the only survivors of a plane crash and find themselves stranded on a desolate island. Now, the two must set aside their differences and work together to survive in these harsh conditions.

Send Help – Official Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

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