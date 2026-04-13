Project Hail Mary is not slowing down even after three weeks of its theatrical run. The film has now crossed a major milestone worldwide. It has become the first Amazon MGM movie to cross this major mark at the worldwide box office. It has also crossed the $250 million mark at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Crosses $250 million at the domestic box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, the Ryan Gosling starrer collected a solid $24.6 million on its 4th three-day weekend at the domestic box office. It is the 4th three-day weekend of all time for March releases. The decline was only 22.6% from the last Easter-boosted weekend, despite losing 90 theaters on Friday. After its 4th weekend, the sci-fi saga has crossed $250 million and stands at a cume of $256.7 million.

First Amazon MGM film ever to cross the $500 million milestone worldwide

At the overseas box office as well, the sci-fi adventure movie has earned strong numbers, according to trade analyst Luiz Fernando, who reports that Project Hail Mary collected $30.6 million on its 4th weekend. It dropped by 27.3% from last weekend, highlighting its amazing stronghold in international markets as well. It hit $254 million international cume over 83 markets. Allied to a $256.7 million domestic cume, the worldwide total has reached $510.7 million.

According to reports, it is the first Amazon MGM movie to cross the $500 million milestone worldwide. It is the all-time highest-grossing film released by Amazon MGM. The film, made on a reported budget of $190 million, is tracking to gross between $650 million and $720 million worldwide. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Project Hail Mary was released on March 20.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Project Hail Mary

Domestic – $256.7 million

International – $254.0 million

Worldwide – $510.7 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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