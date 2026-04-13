Infinity War & Endgame – Box Office Performance

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) rank among the top ten highest-grossing films of all time at the worldwide box office. While Infinity War earned $2.052 billion, its sequel, Endgame, grossed a staggering $2.799 billion globally. However, the last three MCU entries, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Thunderbolts, and Captain America: Brave New World, underperformed relative to the MCU’s past benchmarks.

In addition to Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day, Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Digger, and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three, Avengers: Doomsday is certainly one of the most anticipated films of 2026. Still, the box office performance of the last three MCU films may have put pressure on Doomsday, which is slated for a theatrical release on December 18, 2026.

Best MCU Film Since Infinity War?

According to industry insider @MyTimeToShineH, Marvel Studios reportedly held a test screening of Avengers: Doomsday for select staff, and some of them even called it the best Marvel movie since Avengers: Infinity War. If this is true, then it would definitely have a positive effect on the box office prospects of the Russo Brothers’ star-studded venture. That said, it remains to be seen whether Doomsday can turn the tide and put the Marvel Cinematic Universe back on track in a big way.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY is being called the best MCU movie since INFINITY WAR by people who watched its first test screening according to multiple reports. Sources: @RMBee and @MyTimeToShineH pic.twitter.com/L7nEwt7IoU — Global Box Office (@GlobalBoxOffice) April 12, 2026

As Doomsday’s test screening is reportedly being compared to Infinity War, let’s take a look at how much more expensive the upcoming film is than the 2018 blockbuster and how much Avengers: Doomsday needs to earn worldwide to break even at the box office.

Avengers: Doomsday vs. Infinity War – Budget Comparison

According to Variety, Avengers: Infinity War was made on an estimated budget of $300 million to $400 million. In comparison, Avengers: Doomsday is reportedly budgeted between $400 million and $500 million, according to CBR. This suggests that Doomsday could be roughly 25% to 33% more expensive than Infinity War.

Avengers: Doomsday – Break-Even Point (Estimated)

Based on its estimated $400-500 million budget range, Doomsday would need to earn around $1 billion to $1.25 billion worldwide to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. Given the strong buzz and curiosity surrounding the film, it appears to be well-positioned to approach or surpass that crucial milestone.

That said, outgrossing Infinity War’s massive $2.052 billion worldwide total will still be a challenging task in the current theatrical landscape. However, the final verdict should be clear only after its theatrical release on December 18.

What Is The Plot of Avengers: Doomsday?

While precise plot details are being kept under wraps, the story is expected to focus on how The Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, and X-Men join forces to fight against the evil and powerful scientist Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.).

Avengers: Doomsday – Teaser

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

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