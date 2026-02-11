The pattern of audience footfalls seems to have shifted in the post-COVID theatrical landscape compared to the pre-pandemic era. While the global shutdown was an unprecedented challenge to cinema, the global film industry has made a strong recovery, delivering several record-breaking blockbusters in recent years.

From the MCU juggernaut Spider-Man: No Way Home and Tom Cruise’s aerial action spectacle Top Gun: Maverick to last year’s animated sensation Ne Zha 2, blockbusters like Deadpool and Wolverine, and more recently, James Cameron’s epic sci-fi threequel Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is still running in theaters, the post-pandemic period has generated some staggering box office numbers. But the question is: among the ten highest-grossing films of the post-COVID era, which film has generated the highest surplus beyond its box office break-even? Let’s analyze the numbers.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Movies Worldwide (Post-Pandemic)

Below is a ranked list of the highest-grossing films released in the post-pandemic era, based on worldwide box office totals reported by Box Office Mojo:

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022): $2.334 billion Ne Zha 2 (2025): $2.260 billion Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): $1.921 billion Zootopia 2 (2025): $1.803 billion* Inside Out 2 (2024): $1.699 billion Top Gun: Maverick (2022): $1.496 billion Barbie (2023): $1.447 billion Avatar: Fire and Ash (2025): $1.440 billion* The Super Mario Bros Movie (2023): $1.361 billion Deadpool and Wolverine (2024): $1.338 billion

*(at the time of writing)

Production Budgets & Break-Even Points (Estimated)

Let’s calculate the break-even points using the 2.5x multiplier rule from their estimated production budget figures:

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022): Budget: $400 million | Break-Even: $1 billion Ne Zha 2 (2025): Budget: $80 million | Break-Even: $200 million Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): Budget: $200 million | Break-Even: $500 million Zootopia 2 (2025): Budget: $150 million | Break-Even: $375 million Inside Out 2 (2024): Budget: $200 million | Break-Even: $500 million Top Gun: Maverick (2022): Budget: $177 million | Break-Even: $442.5 million Barbie (2023): Budget: $145 million | Break-Even: $362.5 million Avatar: Fire and Ash (2025): Budget: $400 million | Break-Even: $1 billion The Super Mario Bros Movie (2023): Budget: $100 million| Break-Even: $250 million Deadpool and Wolverine (2024): Budget: $200 million | Break-Even: $500 million

Surplus Profit Over Break-Even (Estimated)

Now, let’s calculate the estimated surplus profit of the top ten highest-grossing post-pandemic movies over their estimated break-even points:

Ne Zha 2 (2025): $2.06 billion Zootopia 2 (2025): $1.428 billion Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): $1.421 billion Avatar: The Way of Water (2022): $1.334 billion Inside Out 2 (2024): $1.199 billion The Super Mario Bros Movie (2023): $1.111 billion Barbie (2023): $1.085 billion Top Gun: Maverick (2022): $1.054 billion Deadpool and Wolverine (2024): $838 million Avatar: Fire and Ash (2025): $440 million

Based on the above numbers and calculations, an interesting trend emerges: films with controlled production budgets have generated significantly higher surplus profits in the post-pandemic era. While mega-budget films like Avatar: The Way of Water delivered massive global grosses, comparatively lower-cost titles such as Ne Zha 2, Zootopia 2, and Spider-Man: No Way Home proved more efficient at converting box office revenue into surplus over break-even. This indicates how budget is such an important factor in determining theatrical success in the post-pandemic era.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Hamnet Box Office: Closing In On The Worldwide Total Of Jim Carrey’s Highest-Rated Movie On IMDb

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News