Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films Worldwide Post-Pandemic
Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films Worldwide Post-Pandemic (Photo Credit –Facebook)

The pattern of audience footfalls seems to have shifted in the post-COVID theatrical landscape compared to the pre-pandemic era. While the global shutdown was an unprecedented challenge to cinema, the global film industry has made a strong recovery, delivering several record-breaking blockbusters in recent years.

From the MCU juggernaut Spider-Man: No Way Home and Tom Cruise’s aerial action spectacle Top Gun: Maverick to last year’s animated sensation Ne Zha 2, blockbusters like Deadpool and Wolverine, and more recently, James Cameron’s epic sci-fi threequel Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is still running in theaters, the post-pandemic period has generated some staggering box office numbers. But the question is: among the ten highest-grossing films of the post-COVID era, which film has generated the highest surplus beyond its box office break-even? Let’s analyze the numbers.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Movies Worldwide (Post-Pandemic)

Below is a ranked list of the highest-grossing films released in the post-pandemic era, based on worldwide box office totals reported by Box Office Mojo:

  1. Avatar: The Way of Water (2022): $2.334 billion
  2. Ne Zha 2 (2025): $2.260 billion
  3. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): $1.921 billion
  4. Zootopia 2 (2025): $1.803 billion*
  5. Inside Out 2 (2024): $1.699 billion
  6. Top Gun: Maverick (2022): $1.496 billion
  7. Barbie (2023): $1.447 billion
  8. Avatar: Fire and Ash (2025): $1.440 billion*
  9. The Super Mario Bros Movie (2023): $1.361 billion
  10. Deadpool and Wolverine (2024): $1.338 billion

*(at the time of writing)

Production Budgets & Break-Even Points (Estimated)

Let’s calculate the break-even points using the 2.5x multiplier rule from their estimated production budget figures:

  1. Avatar: The Way of Water (2022): Budget: $400 million | Break-Even: $1 billion
  2. Ne Zha 2 (2025): Budget: $80 million | Break-Even: $200 million
  3. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): Budget: $200 million | Break-Even: $500 million
  4. Zootopia 2 (2025): Budget: $150 million | Break-Even: $375 million
  5. Inside Out 2 (2024): Budget: $200 million | Break-Even: $500 million
  6. Top Gun: Maverick (2022): Budget: $177 million | Break-Even: $442.5 million
  7. Barbie (2023): Budget: $145 million | Break-Even: $362.5 million
  8. Avatar: Fire and Ash (2025): Budget: $400 million | Break-Even: $1 billion
  9. The Super Mario Bros Movie (2023): Budget: $100 million| Break-Even: $250 million
  10. Deadpool and Wolverine (2024): Budget: $200 million | Break-Even: $500 million

Surplus Profit Over Break-Even (Estimated)

Now, let’s calculate the estimated surplus profit of the top ten highest-grossing post-pandemic movies over their estimated break-even points:

  1. Ne Zha 2 (2025): $2.06 billion
  2. Zootopia 2 (2025): $1.428 billion
  3. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): $1.421 billion
  4. Avatar: The Way of Water (2022): $1.334 billion
  5. Inside Out 2 (2024): $1.199 billion
  6. The Super Mario Bros Movie (2023): $1.111 billion
  7. Barbie (2023): $1.085 billion
  8. Top Gun: Maverick (2022): $1.054 billion
  9. Deadpool and Wolverine (2024): $838 million
  10. Avatar: Fire and Ash (2025): $440 million

Based on the above numbers and calculations, an interesting trend emerges: films with controlled production budgets have generated significantly higher surplus profits in the post-pandemic era. While mega-budget films like Avatar: The Way of Water delivered massive global grosses, comparatively lower-cost titles such as Ne Zha 2, Zootopia 2, and Spider-Man: No Way Home proved more efficient at converting box office revenue into surplus over break-even. This indicates how budget is such an important factor in determining theatrical success in the post-pandemic era.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Hamnet Box Office: Closing In On The Worldwide Total Of Jim Carrey’s Highest-Rated Movie On IMDb

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out