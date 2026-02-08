Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to evicerate one of the best Disney animations at the domestic box office. James Cameron’s epic saga is on track to beat Frozen’s domestic haul very soon. If things go in Avatar 3’s favor, then it’s happening during this weekend only. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Avatar 3’s box office collection on day 50 in North America

Avatar 3 has lost its momentum at the box office in North America. It has not dropped out of the top 5 but landed at the 10th rank on this Friday. It collected $815k at the box office in North America, with a 34.8% decline from last Friday. It completed 50 days in cinemas this Friday, and with that, the film’s domestic total has hit $388.8 million.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to beat Frozen domestically

According to Box Office Mojo, Avatar: Fire and Ash is all set to surpass the domestic haul of Frozen. The Disney animation is hailed as one of the best animated films since the studio’s Renaissance era. It is one of the top-grossing films domestically and worldwide. Domestically, Frozen has collected $400.9 million in its lifetime across all releases.

Frozen is also the 54th-highest-grossing film of all time at the domestic box office. Avatar 3 is still $12 million away from catching up to Frozen and will need slightly more than that to surpass it domestically. It might not be able to beat Frozen’s domestic haul this weekend, owing to all the new releases and fresh films running in theaters. Avatar 3 is going to surpass it in the upcoming days. With that, Avatar: Fire and Ash will become the #54 highest-grossing film ever in North America.

More about the film

James Cameron‘s film has grossed $1.4 billion worldwide. The sci-fi saga is tracking to earn around $1.5 billion during this weekend. Avatar: Fire and Ash was released in the theaters on December 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

