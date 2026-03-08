Hoppers is benefiting from its strong content and The Bride’s poor reception. It has been received with strong word of mouth, and with that, the new original Pixar animation is set to beat The Wild Robot’s debut weekend gross. It will set a new record in the post-COVID era at the box office in North America with its opening weekend gross. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Pixar original has received a strong A rating from audiences on CinemaScore. It is above Onward and Lightyear, while on par with Inside Out 1 & 2, Elemental, Elio, Brave, and a few more animations. People are loving this new original animation and expect it to perform well at the box office.

Hoppers’ box office collection on its opening day in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, Hoppers has pushed Scream 7 from the top spot to debut at #1 with strong box office numbers. It has collected a solid $13.2 million on its Friday opening day at the box office in North America. It includes $3.2 million preview collection.

How does it stack up against other original animated films?

The film has earned the biggest opening day for an original animated film post-COVID. It has also beaten the opening-day gross of The Wild Robot, which collected $11.1 million in 2024, setting a new record for original animated films released in theaters post-COVID. It is also more than Onward’s $12.1 million, Elemental’s $11.7 million, and Elio‘s $9 million opening day grosses.

Poised to beat The Wild Robot’s debut weekend

Hoppers is poised to earn between $40 million and $45 million on its three-day opening weekend. It will thus beat the opening-weekend collection of The Wild Robot’s $35.8 million debut in North America, making it the biggest debut for original animation post-COVID.

It is also expected to beat Onward’s $39.1 million opening weekend collection, making it the biggest weekend for a Pixar original since Coco‘s $50.8 million. Directed by Daniel Chong, Pixar’s Hoppers was released in the theaters on March 6.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: How To Make A Killing Box Office: Less Than $10M Away From Recovering Its Budget Despite The Poor Performance

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News