Ryan Reynolds is a popular star in Hollywood. He earned global fame as Deadpool, aka Wade Wilson, from the Marvel movies. The Marvel movies played a significant role in his career. Deadpool and Wolverine stand as Ryan’s highest-grossing films in the post-COVID era, dividing the industry into pre- and post-pandemic timelines. The MCU movie has overshadowed his other recent releases, compensating for those that underperformed. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Ryan Reynolds’ movies post-COVID

Ryan is best described as an actor with a strong comedic edge and a knack for blending charm with sarcasm. He thrives in roles where action and humor meet. His films in the post-pandemic era include Deadpool 3, Free Guy, and IF. He stuck to his comfort zone and got one hit, and another became one of the top 3 highest-grossing films of the year of its release.

Deadpool & Wolverine emerged as Ryan Reynolds’ most profitable film post-COVID

Deadpool & Wolverine marked Wade Wilson and Logan’s official entry in the MCU. Since its announcement, it has created much-needed buzz. This was also a much-needed blockbuster for Marvel Studios. According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Deadpool 3 collected $1.33 billion in its lifetime against a budget of $200 million, excluding the marketing cost. Thus, it needed to make $500 million to break even.

Deadpool 3 collected 166% more than its break-even collection worldwide, making it one of the most profitable films of the year and of Ryan Reynolds’ career post-COVID. The film gained around $830 million more than the break-even point.

How does it stack up with his other hit post-COVID?

Besides Deadpool and Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy was also a box office success, surpassing the $300 million milestone worldwide. It performed well despite the challenges, showing strong word-of-mouth and good audience retention, leading to positive returns for an original IP. Free Guy was made on a $100-$125 million budget and collected $331.5 million worldwide. It needed $250-$275 million to break even, earning around $56.5-$81.5 million more than that. Deadpool 3’s profit collection is 90-93% more than IF’s, making it Ryan’s most profitable film in the post-pandemic era.

Ryan Reynolds will probably appear in more MCU films in the future, and the fans are waiting for that to happen soon. In addition, he has Animal Friends and Mayday in the pipeline.

