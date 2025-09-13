Weapons became the talk of the town soon after its release and has been performing strongly ever since. It stood firmly against other films, but has now lost its throne to The Conjuring 4. However, it has achieved a remarkable feat globally among horror movies, surpassing all the Insidious films’ box office collections. Keep scrolling for more.

How much has weapons collected at the worldwide box office after over a month?

Josh Brolin’s original horror movie is expected to cross the $150 million milestone at the domestic box office. It has currently raked in $144.7 million in North America, surpassing the domestic haul of Final Destination: Bloodlines as the second-highest-grossing horror movie of the year.

Weapons has also been doing well in the overseas markets, collecting $110.5 million so far and counting. Therefore, its worldwide total stands at the $255.2 million mark. The film is expected to end its global run below the $300 million mark. Still, it is a financial and critical success.

Check out the latest breakdown of the film’s worldwide collection

North America – $144.7 million

International – $110.5 million

Worldwide – $255.2 million

Surpassed every Insidious film’s individual global hauls

Created by Leigh Whannell and James Wan and produced by Blumhouse Productions since 2010, the Insidious franchise is one of the most successful horror film series in Hollywood. There are five films in this franchise, and they all have a very modest budget, none exceeding the $20 million production cost. Patrick Wilson has appeared as part of the main cast and also directed Insidious: The Red Door.

Check out the global collections of the Insidious films.

Insidious: The Red Door (2023) – $189.08 million Insidious: The Last Key (2018) – $167.88 million Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013) – $161.91 million Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015) – $112.98 million Insidious (2010) – $100.10 million

Weapons has now surpassed the individual global hauls of the Insidious films in under a month. Weapons surpassing the Insidious movies matters because it shows horror’s evolving box office power, and the audience’s hunger for original stories. It positions the film as a new benchmark in the genre’s profitability and cultural impact. Josh Brolin’s film was released on August 8.

