The Strangers franchise has hit a new low at the US box office following its latest release on February 6. Already despised by the audience with a D CinemaScore, the lowest in the horror franchise so far, The Strangers: Chapter 3 barely received any footfall in its opening weekend. What’s worse, it has now joined The Exorcism and Joker: Folie à Deux as one of the lowest-scoring movies by audiences in the post-COVID era.

The Strangers: Chapter 3 Box Office Summary

The Strangers: Chapter 3 has earned only $3.4 million from 2,565 theaters in its opening three-day frame, per Box Office Mojo. The film averaged a low $1,353 per screen and has yet to open in the international markets.

Directed by Renny Harlin, the horror sequel arrived in a crowded box office market, dominated by holdover titles featuring Avatar: Fire and Ash, Zootopia 2, Iron Lungs, Send Help, and The Housemaid. The Super Bowl further impacted its performance.

Despite these challenges, the film opened with $1.5 million on Friday, followed by $1.3 million on Saturday. On Sunday, earnings dropped sharply by 65%, bringing in only $487,000.

How Chapter 3 Compares To Previous Strangers Films

Compared with previous entries, the latest release is Lionsgate’s lowest opener. The Strangers: Chapter 1 grossed a decent $11.8 million in its opening weekend, while The Strangers: Chapter 2 grossed $5.8 million in its opening three-day frame. With only $3.4 million, Chapter 3 now sits at the bottom of the series.

Lionsgate Faces A Tough Start To The Year

Among recent Lionsgate releases, only The Housemaid has performed well. Other titles such as Greenland 2: Migration and now, The Strangers: Chapter 3 have underperformed, making it a difficult start to the year for the studio.

The film’s Rotten Tomatoes scores reflect the poor audience response. It holds a 16% Tomatometer rating, while the Popcornmeter stands at 51%.

The Strangers: Chapter 3 Plot Overview

The Strangers: Chapter 3 follows Maya (Madelaine Petsch) as she confronts the masked killers one final time in a brutal, full-circle story of survival and revenge.

