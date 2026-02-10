Sam Raimi’s horror-comedy hit Send Help continues to dominate the US theaters in a crowded box office market. Released on January 30, the movie is currently playing on 3,475 screens across the country and has consistently ranked among the top three performing titles at the US box office.

Send Help Box Office Performance So Far

Made on a $40 million production budget, Send Help needs to continue its impressive run for at least the next two to three weeks to get close to its break-even point. As of now, the movie has earned $52.6 million, per Box Office Mojo. Domestically, it has grossed $34.8 million in 10 days, while internationally it has collected $17.7 million.

Send Help Box Office Summary

North America – $34.8 million

International – $17.7 million

Total – $52.6 million

Send Help finished at the top spot in the US weekend charts for the second consecutive weekend. The film earned $19.1 million in its opening weekend but dropped 52.6% in its second three-day frame due to the Super Bowl, grossing around $9 million.

Despite the drop, Send Help is now poised to surpass the 2025 Stephen King adaptation, The Monkey, in the US. Directed by Osgood Perkins, the Monkey grossed $68.8 million worldwide on a budget of around $10 million. In the US, it earned $39.7 million, a figure that Send Help is expected to cross within a week.

Rotten Tomatoes Score

Send Help has been widely praised by both critics and audiences. Based on 234 reviews, the movie’s Tomatometer score is an impressive 93%, while the Popcornmeter score is 87% from more than 2,500 verified ratings.

Send Help Plot

The film follows an employee and her boss, who become stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash and attempt to survive as tension builds between them. The movie stars Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

