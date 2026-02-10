United States First Lady Melania Trump’s documentary, Melania, has surpassed former First Lady Hillary Clinton’s documentary at the US box office. The Amazon MGM-backed documentary film maintained its place among the top 10 performing titles in the US daily charts, despite a steep drop last weekend due to the Super Bowl.

Melania Box Office Performance So Far

With a production budget of $40 million, Melania has grossed $13.5 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo. The domestic haul has contributed almost 99% of the total, with $13.3 million. The international box office earned just around $161,000 from its limited release in 10 overseas territories.

Melania Box Office Summary

North America – $13.3 million

International – $161,000

Total – $13.5 million

The docu-film was initially released in 1,778 theaters across the US on January 30, grossing more than $7.1 million in its debut three-day weekend and ranking 3rd on the weekend charts. Last weekend, however, the movie earned about $2.3 million, a sharp 66.8% drop, despite expanding into an additional 225 theaters.

Comparisons with other notable documentaries highlight the film’s weak second-weekend performance. Am I Racist earned $2.5 million over 1,600 theatres in 2024, Money Kingdom earned $3.4 million over 2,012 theatres in 2015, Born in China grossed $2.4 million over 1,508 theatres in 2017, and After Death raked in $2 million over 2,730 theatres in 2023.

Melania Enters Top 30 Highest-Grossing US Documentaries

Melania has edged past Hillary Clinton’s 2016 political documentary, Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party, which earned $13 million in the US. It has also entered the top 30 highest-grossing docu-films ever in the US.

The film’s Rotten Tomatoes scores reveal a sharp divide between critics and audiences. The Tomatometer score stands at just 8% from 50 reviews, while the Popcornmeter score is near-perfect at 99% based on more than 1,000 verified ratings.

Melania Plot

Directed by Brett Ratner, Melania follows the life of Melania Trump, the current first lady of the United States, during the 20 days leading up to her husband Donald Trump’s second presidential inauguration.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

