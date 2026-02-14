With a current global haul of $1.441 billion, James Cameron’s epic sci-fi threequel Avatar: Fire and Ash has recently overtaken several major blockbusters, including Avengers: Age of Ultron, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Black Panther. It now ranks among the top 20 highest-grossing films of all time, according to Box Office Mojo. However, it still trails Avatar ($2.744 billion) and Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.321 billion) by wide margins of roughly $1.3 billion and $880 million, respectively.

While matching those massive figures appears unlikely at this stage, Avatar: Fire and Ash has nonetheless delivered a significant surplus of about $441 million over its estimated $1 billion break-even point, calculated using the 2.5x multiplier rule on its reported $400 million production budget. Interestingly, Fire and Ash’s $441 million post-break-even surplus figure, on its own, exceeds the total worldwide gross of fifteen 2025 releases.

As the threequel continues its theatrical run, Avatar 3 is now closing in on three key box office milestones across both domestic and worldwide markets. Read on to find out what they are.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Box Office Summary

North America: $392.8 million

International: $1.048 billion

Worldwide: $1.441 billion

Milestone 1 – $1.5 Billion Worldwide Mark

Avatar: Fire and Ash needs roughly $59 million more worldwide to cross the $1.5 billion milestone. However, whether the threequel can reach that mark remains to be seen, as it has already completed eight weeks in theaters and is now entering the later phase of its ongoing box office run.

Milestone 2 – $400 Million Domestic Target

As of now, Avatar: Fire and Ash has collected approximately $392.8 million in North America, leaving it about $7.2 million short of the $400 million domestic milestone. This week, the film has been earning in the $0.3-$0.4 million range on weekdays, while the previous weekend (Feb 6-8) delivered roughly $3.5 million. If it maintains a similar pace over the next two weeks, Fire and Ash has a realistic chance at crossing the $400 million mark domestically.

Milestone 3 – Top 50 All-Time Domestic Chart

To enter the all-time top 50 highest-grossing films domestically, Avatar: Fire and Ash must surpass the current No. 50 title, The Hunger Games, which earned $408 million in North America. That puts the threequel about $15.2 million away from the milestone. However, reaching this mark may require the film to sustain its present pace over the next 3-4 weeks. The final box office verdict should become clearer as its theatrical run continues.

What’s Avatar: Fire and Ash All About?

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues the journey of Marine-turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and the Sully family’s journey as they grapple with grief after the death of Neteyam. They encounter a hostile Na’vi clan, the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Trailer

