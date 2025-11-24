Bugonia arrived with the promise of a strange blend of sci-fi and dark comedy wrapped in the creative mind of Yorgos Lanthimos and with Emma Stone leading the charge. The critics admired it, and audiences who watched spoke highly of its peculiar charm. Yet the movie never turned those reactions into strong box office numbers. It slowly crawled through theatres and has now reached the final stage of its theatrical run, falling far short of its break-even mark.

Bugonia’s Disappointing Box Office Performance

The movie currently stands at $32.7 million worldwide. From that, nearly 51.6% came from the US market, amounting to $16.9 million. It slightly managed to go past the domestic earnings of Keanu Reeves’ Good Fortune, Adrien Brody’s The Brutalist, Benedict Cumberbatch’s The Roses and the horror sequel The Strangers Chapter 2, but for a film led by Emma Stone and backed by a known filmmaker, this performance looked weaker than what many had expected.

Bugonia opened in a small number of theatres in the US on October 24. A week later, it received its wide domestic release across 2,043 theatres. The movie grossed $5 million during its wide release weekend (as per Box Office Mojo), which technically marked its second weekend. After that, it continued to earn more than a million each weekend, but only modestly and never strongly enough, while the theatre count kept falling. It earned $3.4 million in its third weekend, followed by $1.6 million in the fourth and then dipped below a million for the first time in the fifth.

Rapid Dip In Theatre Count & Earnings

By its fifth weekend, Bugonia was showing in only 410 theatres, a massive drop from the previous 1,253. It collected $550K with a 65.7% dip from the previous weekend. Although it posted a slightly better per-screen average of $1,341 compared to the $1,278 from the previous weekend, it offered very little comfort to those looking at the bigger picture.

The movie was made on a budget of around $45 to $55 million. Still, with its current numbers, along with its reduced theatre presence and its exit from most overseas markets, Bugonia faces a significant financial loss. Some hopes now rest on future digital and streaming releases, where it might find a more welcoming audience beyond the box office stage.

Bugonia Box Office Summary

Domestic – $16.9 million

International – $15.8 million

Worldwide – $32.7 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

