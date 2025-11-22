Bugonia and Good Fortune have been drifting through their final days on the big screen with a strange sense of shared fate, almost like two films walking side by side, even though they were never meant to. Both arrived with critic support, strong ratings, and had big names leading the charge. Keanu Reeves powered one, Emma Stone carried the other, and everything looked lined up for a smooth theatrical journey. What followed instead turned out to be something far less flattering for the box office charts.

Bugonia Slips Despite Strong Reviews

Bugonia opened on October 24 with the confidence of a $55 million production behind it. The numbers looked promising for a moment, then slowly settled into a pattern that became hard to ignore. The worldwide gross has only crawled a little above $32.2 million. The domestic side sits at $16.3 million, while the international total lingers at $15.8 million, forming a picture that no studio dreams of, as per Box Office Mojo.

For Yorgos Lanthimos, it still became the third-highest-grossing title in his career, yet the overall performance has fallen far below expectations. With its theater count now reduced to around 1,250 screens across the US, daily earnings are roughly $100K. By Thursday, the per-screen average slipped to $85, the lowest since release, showing that the downward curve has settled firmly in place.

Bugonia Box Office Performance

North America – $16.3 million

International – $15.8 million

Worldwide- $32.2 million

Good Fortune Follows The Same Slow Path

Good Fortune has had no luck lifting its numbers either. With a leaner $30 million production budget, one could have hoped for a safer margin, but the worldwide total has stalled at $25 million. The cast included Keanu Reeves, Aziz Ansari, Seth Rogen, and Sandra Oh, yet the enthusiasm from audiences never translated into tickets. The film’s domestic tally stands near $16.5 million, while overseas numbers stretch to a faint $8.8 million. Its presence in US theaters has shrunk to around 200 screens, where it brings in a few thousand dollars daily. By Thursday, its per-theater average sat at $31.

Good Fortune Box Office Summary

North America – $16.5 million

International – $8.8 million

Worldwide- $25.4 million

A Tiny Gap Separates Their Domestic Totals

When the two films are placed side by side, Good Fortune edges ahead of Bugonia in domestic performance by a slight margin of around $22K, which translates to a lead of only 1.3%. With its wider theatrical presence, Bugonia may bridge this gap within a day or two, but that shift will barely impact the larger outcome. Both titles have settled into the same corner, two films that arrived with promise and attention, yet faded into the list of this year’s most noticeable underperformers.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

