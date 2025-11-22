Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest release, One Battle After Another, has now entered its ninth week in theatres and has grossed $201.2 million worldwide. Of this total, approximately $70.3 million (34.9%) has come from North America, while the remaining $130.9 million (65.1%) has been earned from international markets. Had the film matched its overseas earnings domestically, its global total would have reached around $262 million.

That said, since One Battle After Another is now in the final stretch of its theatrical run, it remains to be seen whether it can outgross its next 2025 target: Snow White’s $205.7 million worldwide haul (as per Box Office Mojo). At the same time, Paul Thomas Anderson’s critically acclaimed action thriller is also closing in on Tom Cruise’s 2008 World War II thriller Valkyrie. Here’s how much more One Battle After Another needs to earn to overtake it at the global box office.

One Battle After Another vs. Valkyrie – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $70.3 million

International: $130.9 million

Worldwide: $201.2 million

Valkyrie – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $83.1 million

International: $118.5 million

Worldwide: $201.6 million

As the above figures indicate, the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer currently trails the Tom Cruise-led WWII thriller by roughly $400K at the global box office. With such a narrow gap, One Battle After Another is expected to surpass this milestone in the coming days. The final verdict is expected to become clear soon.

One Battle After Another vs. Valkyrie – Earnings-to-Budget Performance

Made on an estimated production budget of $140 million (as per The Numbers), One Battle After Another has earned $201.2 million globally so far. In comparison, Valkyrie was produced on a $75 million budget and went on to collect $201.6 million worldwide. This gives the Leonardo DiCaprio film an earnings-to-budget ratio of approximately 1.44 times, while Valkyrie boasts a far more substantial 2.69 times return.

So, even though One Battle After Another is expected to outgross Valkyrie at the global box office, it won’t be able to surpass it when it comes to this particular box office metric in its ongoing theatrical run.

What’s One Battle After Another All About

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

One Battle After Another Trailer

