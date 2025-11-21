The Running Man hit a new turn in its box office story after holding strong for 5 days with more than $1 million daily in the US. On its sixth day, the movie slipped below that mark, surprising many who had been watching its early run with growing curiosity. The film, adapted from the Stephen King novel, has now reached $31.6 million worldwide while carrying a heavy $110 million budget that hangs over it like a stubborn weight.

The Running Man Box Office Performance: Early Numbers Point Toward A Disappointment

The early numbers paint a picture that feels hard for the team behind the movie. The chances of touching even $150 million worldwide look thin at the moment, and the dream of climbing anywhere near its expected even mark of around $275 million seems to drift further away with every new update. Despite a massive theater count of more than 3,500 in the US, The Running Man has collected $20 million domestically so far, with international markets adding $11.2 million.

The Running Man Box Office Summary

North America – $20.4 million

International $11.2 million

Worldwide- $31.6 million

A Weak Response Faces New Pressure From Wicked For Good

Industry watchers have been noting the soft response both overseas and at home. The creators likely hoped for louder applause and a stronger turnout, but now the pressure rises even more as Ariana Grande’s much-anticipated Wicked for Good arrives this Friday. With a major title stepping in, The Running Man may lose showtimes or screens, which could slow its climb toward the three-figure milestone worldwide.

A Strong Tuesday Surge Pushes It Past Bugonia

Still, The Running Man did score a bright moment with its strong 95% Tuesday surge in the US, bringing in close to $2 million. This push helped it pass Bugonia’s worldwide total without much effort and lifted it into the top 75 highest-grossing films of 2025, per Box Office Mojo.

Bugonia, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, grossed a little above $31 million worldwide and received a slightly stronger international response than The Running Man has so far. It is also almost ending its run as a box office flop. The Running Man, unless something shifts, appears to be walking a similar path, even with its larger reach and louder launch.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

