Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer Wicked: For Good has finally been released in the theaters. Although its opening day collection has not yet been revealed, the preview collection is already making headlines. It has beaten The Dark Knight Rises’ preview collection to become the 10th biggest preview ever at the North American box office. It is also the biggest preview collection of the year. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Jon M Chu directed the sequel, which features Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum reprising their roles from the first film. Colman Domingo has joined the cast in this sequel. The film received mixed to positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave it a 70% rating, and the audience gave it a 96% rating on the aggregate site.

Wicked: For Good’s previews collection at the North American box office

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Wicked: For Good recorded the biggest preview collection of the year, surpassing The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ $24.4 million and Superman’s $22.5 million previews. It has landed with $30.8 million collection from the overall previews at the domestic box office. It includes $6.1 million from Amazon Prime’s Monday and $6.5 million from Wednesday’s early screenings collections. The Wicked sequel is headed for one of the biggest opening weekends of 2025, even challenging Lilo & Stitch’s debut in North America.

Scores the 10th biggest preview ever at the domestic box office

It has also been reported that the film’s previews collections have surpassed Christopher Nolan-helmed The Dark Knight Rises’ $30.6 million previews collection. With that, the Wicked sequel has entered the all-time top ten biggest previews ever at the North American box office.

Check out the top 10 all-time biggest preview collections at the domestic box office

Avengers: Endgame – $60 million Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $57 million Spider-Man: No Way Home – $50 million Star Wars: The Last Jedi – $45 million Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2: $43.5 million Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – $40 million Avengers: Infinity War – $39 million Deadpool & Wolverine – $38.5 million Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness – $36 million Wicked: For Good – $30.8 million

Opening weekend projection

The Wicked sequel is tracking to earn between $130 million and $150 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. Therefore, it could challenge Lilo & Stitch’s $146.01 million debut as the second-largest opening weekend of 2025. At the top is A Minecraft Movie with its $162.7 million opening weekend collection.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer Wicked: For Good was released on November 21.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

