Bugonia became the third highest-grossing movie of all time in Yorgos Lanthimos’ career, and it has crossed another mark after earning more than a million in its 3rd successive weekend since its wide release in the United States. The sci-fi dark comedy continues the ongoing partnership between Emma Stone and Lanthimos, following their earlier collaborations in The Favourite, The Kindness of Strangers, and Poor Things. Their pairing once again brought attention, even if the audience response remained mixed in many places.

Bugonia Box Office Performance

Released on October 24, the movie has now earned more than $30 million worldwide on a budget of $45 million to $55 million. The current reported domestic earnings stand at $15.6 million, while the overseas earnings sit at $14.7 million. The movie originally played in 2,043 theatres across the United States for a couple of weeks, but now lost 790 theatres last weekend, and yet the remaining screens still brought in enough to help Bugonia reach a position among the top 75 highest-grossing movies worldwide, per Box Office Mojo.

Besides, after taking in around $5 million in its second weekend and $3.4 million in its third weekend, Bugonia earned more than $1.4 million during its fourth weekend, a 53% decline. On Friday, it made close to half a million with a rise of almost 67% from the previous day. Saturday brought in close to $670K, and Sunday added $435K.

Bugonia Surpasses The Sports Horror Flop Him

The daily earnings have not shown enough strength to pull the movie anywhere near its budget range. Bugonia is now running in around 1,253 theatres across the United States with a thin presence overseas. With this trend, the overall run appears headed toward a disappointing finish at the box office, even with star power, strong reviews, and a clear storyline that attracted early interest.

Bugonia has still managed to outgross one of the year’s biggest disappointments, the sports horror release Him, which earned around $27.7 million worldwide. Despite this, the Universal Pictures release still stands ahead of Bugonia in domestic numbers, showing a mixed picture for both films in a year filled with uneven audience interest.

Bugonia Box Office Summary

Domestic – $15.6 million

International – $14.7 million

Worldwide – $30.4 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

