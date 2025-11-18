The Japanese anime movie Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc will soon complete its first month at the North American box office. It is one of the top ten highest-grossing anime movies ever at the North American box office. It is also edging closer to beating a classic Pokémon movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The MAPPA film has surpassed the box office collections of several popular anime movies in North America. It has surpassed films like Dragon Ball Super: Broly, The Secret World of Arrietty, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The film is on track to hit the $170 million mark worldwide.

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc’s box office collection in North America after the 4th weekend

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc is losing heat at the box office in North America as it has lost a harsh 865 theaters this past week. According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Reze Arc collected $1.54 million on its 4th three-day weekend in North America. The film dropped by 54.8% from last weekend, bringing the box office total of the movie to $41.17 million in North America. It is running in 1,420 theaters this weekend at #10 in the box office rankings. Its 4th weekend collection is less than Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’s $2 million gross.

Set to beat Pokémon the Movie 2000

Directed by Kunihiko Yuyama, Pokémon the Movie 2000 was released in North America in 2000. It collected $43.7 million at the box office in North America. Reze Arc is less than $3 million away from surpassing the lifetime collection of Pokémon the Movie 2000 in North America. With that, the Chainsaw Man movie will move closer to breaking into the top 3 highest-grossing anime movies of all time list in North America.

Worldwide collection update

Internationally, the movie has earned an estimated $127.1 million so far and counting. Allied to its box office collection in North America, the worldwide gross is $168.27 million. It is currently the 16th highest-grossing anime movie of all time worldwide. Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc was released in North America on October 24.

Box office summary

North America – $41.2 million

International – $127.1 million

Worldwide – $168.3 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Wicked Re-Release North America Box Office: Edges Closer To Beating Frozen 2 & Entering Top 25 Grossers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News