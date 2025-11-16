Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia opened its fourth weekend with a steady start and pulled in close to half a million in the US. The film stars Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons and blends sci-fi and dark humor, but it entered the weekend with fewer theaters supporting it. The count dropped from 2,043 to 1,253, which pushed the film down the daily charts. With three new films released on Friday, The Running Man, Now You See Me Now You Don’t, and Keeper, Bugonia slipped from the top five to number eight in the US.

Bugonia Box Office Journey

The film has grossed nearly $27 million worldwide. Around $14.5 million comes from its domestic run, and the rest comes from overseas markets that delivered a weaker response. When placed next to Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone’s earlier collaborations, the gap becomes clear as Poor Things and The Favourite performed far better. Bugonia stands 255.6% lower than The Favourite and 336.2% lower than Poor Things, which holds the crown as Lanthimos’ biggest career hit.

Friday numbers reflect a mixed picture, though. Bugonia collected $490K with an average of $391per theater. It climbed 64% from the previous day’s $297K, yet it fell 54.2% from the last Friday total of one million dollars, as per Box Office Mojo. All of this sits well below its production cost of around $45 to $55 million, which raises doubts about the film’s long-term recovery.

Bugonia Box Office Summary

North America – $14.5m

International – $12.3m

Worldwide – $26.9m

Bugonia Set To Beat The Roses & The Brutalist

Even with the struggle, Bugonia is on track to overtake two notable titles. Benedict Cumberbatch’s 2025 romantic drama remake The Roses finished with $15.2 million domestically, while Adrian Brody’s Oscar-winning The Brutalist reached $15.4 million. Bugonia is expected to pass both by the end of its fourth weekend and add some strength to its domestic run.

In the end, the film reflects a familiar story in modern cinema where strong reviews and praise do not always guarantee a strong commercial journey. Bugonia looks set to become another critical favorite that falls short at the box office, even with the support of its stars and the reputation of its director.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

