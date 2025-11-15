Now You See Me: Now You Don’t arrives in theaters with strong momentum, marking the third installment in the long-running franchise that began in 2013 and continued in 2016. The movie brings the Four Horsemen back into the spotlight as they return from retirement for a new diamond heist.

The cast returns with Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Lizzy Caplan, and Morgan Freeman, while Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, and Rosamund Pike step in as fresh additions. It is also the first film without Michael Caine after his retirement in 2023.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Revealed

The early response from audiences has pushed the film into a new position for the franchise. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t holds an 81% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, rising above the 70% score of the first film and the 53% score of the second. The score is based on over 250 verified ratings, which means it may fluctuate in the coming days, but for now, it stands as a strong start. The critics’ score, however, has now dropped to 58%.

So far, viewers noted how lively and satisfying the experience feels. Many mentioned the surprises, the pacing, and the pleasure of seeing the Four Horsemen together again as the high points of the film. The twists, the chemistry across the cast, and an ending that gives a sense of reward also stand out. The blend of old faces and new talent brings back the appeal of the earlier films while adding something fresh.

“The best in the series.” You better believe it. #NowYouSeeMe: Now You Don’t – NOW PLAYING only in theaters! pic.twitter.com/8PtrhS84NE — Now You See Me (@NYSMmovie) November 14, 2025

Lionsgate Already Moving Ahead With Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Part Four

Despite the mixed critical reception, Lionsgate is confident in the film’s success. The studio has greenlit a fourth installment, again with Ruben Fleischer, who directed both Zombieland films and Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Early projections suggest the movie could top its opening weekend at the box office, following the modest but profitable launches of the previous films. Fans of the franchise can expect a thrilling new heist, and the long wait for the Fourth Horsemen’s return seems to be paying off.

