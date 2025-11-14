Amid swirling reports of a split between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, the Kylie Cosmetics founder appeared to send a clear signal they’re still together by simply liking an Instagram post by Chalamet. The subtle move follows a viral Daily Mail story suggesting “trouble in paradise” for the couple.

Kylie Jenner’s Social Media Reaction Shuts Down Breakup Rumors

Shortly after breakup rumours resurfaced, Jenner gave a “like” to a post on Chalamet’s Instagram, which featured the trailer for his forthcoming film Marty Supreme and was captioned “MARTY SUUUUUUUUUPREME.”

According to the Tribune, this gesture was widely interpreted as a subtle rebuke to speculation about their relationship. Neither party has issued an official statement, but insiders have increasingly emphasized that the pair remain committed.

The Context Behind the Rumours

The rumors gained fresh traction after Chalamet was notably absent from Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner’s, 70th birthday celebration, a star-studded event that sparked questions about the couple’s status. Multiple outlets reported the actor’s absence fueled talk of a split.

However, sources speaking to People magazine defended the couple, saying they remain

“really in love” and are making the most of their limited time apart while Chalamet films Dune: Part Three overseas. The discord between claiming a split and assertions of closeness has left the public reception ambiguous, but Jenner’s like on Chalamet’s post appears to lean toward unity.

What Kylie Jenner-Timothee Chalamet & Their Insiders Are Saying

Chalamet recently declined to address his relationship during a cover interview with Vogue magazine, stating, “I don’t say that with any fear. I just don’t have anything to say.” Some took the remark as a preference for privacy rather than a denial of the relationship.

Insiders say that while the duo keep their romance under wraps, Chalamet frequently talks about Jenner while on location, and she has made surprise visits to his sets. One source told People that Jenner even flew to New York during the filming of Marty Supreme, and they remain in contact via FaceTime when apart.

Kylie Jenner Attends Marty Supreme Premiere To Support Timothee Chalamet

In terms of their public appearances, Jenner recently showed support for Chalamet at the Marty Supreme New York film premiere. The KUWTK star were backstage with Chalamet and Josh Safdie, who wrote and directed the film.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s relationship has drawn attention because of their high-profile careers and contrasting public personas. Jenner, a beauty mogul and pop-culture figure, and Chalamet, a critically acclaimed actor known for maintaining a private life. Rumors about such couples tend to intensify when one party is working abroad or attending separate events, and fans scrutinize every social-media interaction for clues.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: The SpongeBob Movie: Search For SquarePants Trailer Out — SpongeBob Sets Sail For His Biggest Underwater Adventure!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News