Now You See Me: Now You Don’t brings back The Four Horsemen after nearly nine years. The team of magicians returns with Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher, Woody Harrelson, and Dave Franco leading another elaborate heist. But this time, they are joined by three new illusionists to help them steal a diamond from a dangerous crime syndicate.

The film underwent a lengthy and uncertain development process, as director Jon M. Chu stepped away due to his work on the two-part Wicked movies. The script was rewritten several times, including by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, who had previously collaborated with Eisenberg and Harrelson on Zombieland.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Early Rotten Tomatoes Score Sets A Franchise Record

Now, after all those years of waiting, the payoff seems to be working in its favor. With just two days left before it hits theaters, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t has received its first wave of reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. Out of 56 critic reviews counted so far, the movie holds a 61% approval rating, making it the best-reviewed entry in the franchise’s history.

How the New Film Compares To Earlier Entries

This record comes as a surprise considering how the earlier Now You See Me films fared with critics. The first film managed 51%, while the 2016 sequel dropped to 34%.

Rotten Tomatoes Score Comparisons

Now You See Me – 51%

Now You See Me 2 – 34%

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – 61%

The critics, though, remain divided when it comes to the new instalment, even if the reception hints that this entry managed to balance its tricks and spectacle better than the previous ones.

Lionsgate Plans Ahead For The Now You See Me Franchise

Lionsgate is confident in the franchise’s future, greenlighting a fourth movie with Ruben Fleischer returning as director.

Early projections suggest Now You See Me: Now You Don’t could top its opening weekend at the box office, continuing the franchise’s record of profitable runs. The long gap since the last outing, combined with the return of familiar faces and new recruits, has already given the film a strong boost.

