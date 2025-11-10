Bugonia continues its slow run at the box office after the third weekend, maintaining the same number of theaters, despite weak audience response in the US. The sci-fi black comedy thriller has struggled to perform in cinemas since its release. With new films arriving on Friday, Bugonia is heading toward a steady decline in numbers, despite being praised by critics.

Bugonia Box Office Performance

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia was first released on October 24, 2025, in limited theatres. A week later, on October 31, Halloween Friday, it expanded widely across more than 2000 theatres in the US. During its first wide-release weekend, the film earned around $5 million.

However, by this weekend, its earnings had dropped by 30.4% to around $3.5 million, according to Box Office Mojo. It managed to cross the $1 million mark on each of the three weekend days, but the steady daily numbers have not been enough to improve its overall box office performance.

Bugonia Outgrosses The Smashing Machine

At present, Bugonia has collected $23.1 million worldwide. Out of this, $12.3 million has come from domestic markets, while $10.8 million has been earned overseas. The moderate boost from last weekend helped the film surpass Dwayne Johnson’s recent box office disappointment, The Smashing Machine, which earned $11.3 million domestically,

Bugonia had already overtaken The Smashing Machine in overseas and worldwide earnings earlier, but only now has it gone ahead in domestic collections as well. Even with steady weekday numbers and a possible million more expected in the coming weekend, the film’s box office journey remains underwhelming. Its critical success has not managed to draw larger crowds, and its theatrical run seems to be nearing its quiet end.

Bugonia Box Office Summary

Domestic – $12.3 million

International – $10.8 million

Worldwide – $23.1 million

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

