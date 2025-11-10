Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle completed five days of pre-sales at the Chinese box office. It is poised to break Suzume’s pre-sales record in China, setting a new benchmark for a non-Chinese animation. However, the pre-sales momentum has slowed down at the Chinese box office and is expected to earn a record opening weekend after its release this Friday. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Many industry trackers also believe that Infinity Castle could experience a significant surge in box office collections after its release in China. It also has the potential to surpass the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office. If this happens, it will be a massive feat for the franchise, and the sequels will also benefit from it in the long run.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s pre-sales collection after five days at the Chinese box office

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has already generated $13.5 million from pre-sales in China. It is for the period from November 13 to 16, and there are still four more days of advance bookings remaining. It has also been reported that over 100,000 screenings are already open for ticket sales, which is a record for any non-Chinese movie this early.

5-day pre-sales breakdown of the film

Thursday previews, November 13 – $1.3 million

Friday, opening day, November 14 – $5.9 million

Saturday, November 15 – $4.5 million

Sunday, November 16 – $1.7 million

Total – $13.5 million

Set to beat Suzume’s pre-sales collection.

Suzume holds the record of the biggest pre-sales ever for a non-Chinese animated movie at the Chinese box office. It collected $17.1 million in its pre-sales. Infinity Castle is poised to beat that collection by tomorrow, setting a new pre-sales benchmark in China for non-Chinese animated movies. Since the pace has slowed down, it might not reach the $30 million mark in pre-sales and is expected to stay in the $20 million+ range.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle – opening weekend projection in China

There is no doubt that Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will have a record opening at the box office in China. For now, the anime movie is expected to have an opening weekend between $60 million and $95 million at the Chinese box office. It is thus challenging for Avatar: The Way of Water’s $57.1 million and Godzilla vs. Kong‘s $69.2 million opening weekends.

If it lands in the higher range of this projection, Infinity Castle could end up as the second-largest opening weekend for a non-Chinese film in China, after Fast & Furious 9’s $136.1 million debut. However, it is definitely beating Suzume’s $49.9 million debut in China, even if it fails to surpass Avatar 2 or the other two movies’ opening weekends in China. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will be released in China on November 14. Globally, the film has hit the $682 million mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

