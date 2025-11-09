Bugonia’s weak box office run continues even as the sci-fi black comedy starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons holds on to its 2,043-theatre count across the United States. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the film is an English remake of the South Korean cult hit Save the Green Planet! While it has been well-received by critics and a section of the audience, it has struggled to perform commercially since its release.

Bugonia Friday Box Office Performance

On Friday, November 7, 2025, Bugonia slipped from its top five position to number six in the daily box office charts, collecting a little over a million dollars. This was a rise of almost 82% compared to Thursday’s $582K earnings, but still a sharp 42.8% drop from the previous week’s Halloween Friday figure of $1.8 million. So far, Bugonia has made around $17 million worldwide, with $9.8 million coming from the US and the rest from overseas markets, per Box Office Mojo.

These numbers demonstrate the movie’s limited reach. The lack of strong word of mouth has stopped it from attracting new viewers. With a production budget between $45 million and $55 million, the film remains far from its break-even point. The upcoming days look difficult as several new releases are set to take over screens this weekend, and if the trend continues, the Emma Stone-starrer might lose a significant portion of its US theaters by Sunday.

Bugonia: Comparison With Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Lobster

The film’s poor performance also highlights how its distributor, Focus Features, may have missed opportunities to promote the movie effectively. It requires no special mention that stronger marketing could have built curiosity and encouraged more theatre visits. While Bugonia has managed to surpass Lanthimos’ earlier film The Lobster, which made $9 million domestically, the overall response remains disappointing.

Bugonia’s poor box office reception remains a serious concern, and it appears likely to end its run with a heavy loss running into millions. Current projections suggest Bugonia could earn between $3 million and $4 million this weekend, though even that will do little to change its overall underwhelming performance.

Bugonia Box Office Summary

Domestic – $9.8 million

International – $7 million

Worldwide – $16.9 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

