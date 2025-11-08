Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc is performing strongly at the box office in North America. It has surpassed many popular Hollywood movies in North America, and this weekend it is Dakota Johnson’s starrer Materialists’ turn to be defeated by this Japanese anime movie. The anime movie is more popular than The Smashing Machine and Roofman among people in North America. Scroll below for the deets.

The anime movie is holding steady in the top three spots on the North American box office charts. It shows the growing popularity of anime movies in Western countries. The Chainsaw Man movie has been produced by MAPPA and directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara.

How much has Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc collected at the North American box office?

Tatsuya Yoshihara-helmed Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc collected $607k across 3,003 theaters at the North American box office on its second Thursday. It declined by 54.5% from last Thursday. The film debuted in the 2nd spot on the North American box office rankings, and after 14 days, the film’s cumulative collection reached $34.4 million. It is the 6th highest-grossing anime movie ever in North America.

Set to beat Dakota Johnson’s Materialists

Reze Arc is continuing its impressive run at the North American box office and is expected to beat Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans‘ romance drama, Materialists. Directed by Celine Song, Dakota’s film is the highest-grossing independent film of the year worldwide, as well as the highest-grossing film of Song’s career.

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Materialists collected $36.5 million at the North American box office. It collected this amount in 63 days. Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc is less than $3 million away from the domestic haul of Materialists. This shows the popularity of the Japanese anime movie and that Reze Arc is showing exceptional mainstream appeal. Its popularity is not limited to anime fans but also extends to general moviegoers. It further proves the anime movie’s popularity continues to soar beyond Japan.

More about Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc follows Denji, a devil hunter whose quiet life takes a turn when he meets the charming café worker Reze. Their connection soon unravels into chaos as Reze’s true identity as a deadly assassin is revealed. Torn between love and survival, Denji faces one of his most emotional and explosive battles yet.

