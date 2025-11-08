Mason Thames and Mckenna Grace-starrer Regretting You is ruling at the top of the box office dailies despite the slow start. The Colleen Hoover adaptation is heading towards the $100 million milestone, which may be reached in the coming days, but not this weekend. However, it is less than $10 million away from beating a cult classic romance drama by the Snow White maker, Marc Webb, this weekend. Keep scrolling for more.

Marc Webb is best known for directing The Amazing Spider-Man 1 & 2, in addition to his work on romance dramas. He has also directed Gifted and The Only Living Boy in New York. However, his most recent release, the live-action Snow White from earlier this year, was a significant box office disappointment. Starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, the movie attracted attention for negative reasons, becoming one of the year’s biggest flops from Disney.

Regretting You’s latest box office collection worldwide

Despite earning less than $1 million, Regretting You stayed at #1 in the daily domestic rankings this Thursday. The Marc Webb-directed film earned $875k on its second Thursday at the North American box office, down 26.6% from the previous Thursday’s $1.19 million. According to Box Office Mojo, Regretting You’s domestic total stands at $31.47 million after 14 days of release.

Internationally, the Mason Thames-led film has made $23.3 million. When combined with its domestic earnings of $31.47 million, the film’s worldwide total is $54.7 million. Approaching the $60 million mark this weekend, it is closing in on a $100 million milestone globally.

Check out the latest worldwide collection breakdown of the film:

North America – $31.5 million

International – $23.3 million

Worldwide – $54.8 million

Set to beat Marc Webb’s 500 Days of Summer worldwide

Marc Webb made his feature debut with 500 Days of Summer, starring Joseph Gordon Levitt and Zooey Deschanel. The romance drama became a cult hit, earning $60.8 million on a $7.5 million budget. Regretting You is now less than $10 million from surpassing 500 Days of Summer worldwide.

500 Days of Summer is among the most influential romance dramas of the 2000s, known for its realistic portrayal of love and heartbreak. Surpassing its box office total places Regretting You in conversation with a modern romantic classic.

Directed by Josh Boone, Regretting You, starring Allison Williams, Mckenna Grace, Dave Franco, and Mason Thames, was released on October 24.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Black Phone 2 Worldwide Box Office: Breaks Into Ethan Hawke’s All-time Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films List In Under A Month!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News