Osgood Perkins delivered a strong horror hit earlier this year with The Monkey, but matching that success has turned into a tough task after the release of Keeper on Friday. The new film, featuring Tatiana Maslany, Rossif Sutherland, Birkett Turton, and Eden Weiss, quickly drew criticism from audiences and critics, and that reaction is now reflected in its weak box office showing.

Keeper Box Office Performance: How It Compares To The Monkey & Longlegs

Keeper, released on November 14 alongside Now You See Me Now You Don’t and The Running Man, opened with only $1.1 million from 1,950 theaters, while averaging $576 per theater. This number fell far below Perkins’ previous horror releases. The Monkey had opened with $5.8 million, and even with a higher theater count, it reached an impressive $1,842 per theater. Longlegs performed even better, debuting with $10million at nearly $4000 per theater, solidifying its place as one of last year’s best horror openings.

After Friday, Keeper continued its struggle. It brought in only $2.5 million during the opening weekend, becoming one of the weakest horror weekend openings of the year. The daily numbers kept slipping, with around $866K on Saturday and around $536K on Sunday, as per Box Office Mojo. These figures pale when placed beside Perkins’ earlier hits. The Monkey earned $14 million in its opening weekend, while Longlegs reached a strong $22.4 million.

The international outcome offers little relief. Overseas earnings sit at slightly above $63,000, adding almost nothing to the overall total.

Keeper Box Office Summary

North America – $2.5m

International – $63,000

Worldwide – $2.5m

Low Budget & Low Scores Limit Keeper’s Outlook

Keeper was made on a modest $6 million budget, yet the road to even crossing the $15 million mark looks steep. The reception adds to the struggle, with Rotten Tomatoes scores of 52% from critics and 41% from audiences.

For now, Keeper stands far behind Perkins’ earlier achievements. The poor opening, fading daily numbers, low overseas response, and lukewarm reception might make it difficult for the film to recover and reach a stable position at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

