Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest release, One Battle After Another, is on the verge of completing two months in theaters. With a current worldwide tally of $202.1 million, the widely acclaimed action thriller ranks among the top 20 highest-grossing titles of 2025 (as per Box Office Mojo). Among 2025 releases, it trails just behind Snow White, which stands at $205.7 million worldwide, meaning the film needs to earn around $3.6 million more to outgross it. Whether it can retain its spot among 2025’s top 30 while also surpassing the Disney film remains to be seen.

While the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed venture has already crossed its estimated $140 million production budget (via The Numbers), it is still about $148 million short of its $350 million break-even point, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. That said, the film remains a strong Oscar contender in major categories and is now closing in on the lifetime earnings of a cult classic thriller starring Tom Cruise. We’re talking about the 2001 movie Vanilla Sky. Here’s how much more One Battle After Another must earn to outgross it at the global box office.

One Battle After Another vs. Vanilla Sky – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $70.5 million

International: $131.6 million

Worldwide: $202.1 million

Vanilla Sky – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $100.6 million

International: $102.8 million

Worldwide: $203.4 million

As the above numbers show, Leonardo DiCaprio’s action thriller is currently trailing the Tom Cruise psychological thriller by roughly $1.3 million in global earnings. Given its current momentum, One Battle After Another is expected to surpass Vanilla Sky within the next few days.

Two 2025 Films Approaching One Battle After Another’s Global Total

Two 2025 films, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t and Predator: Badlands, are steadily approaching the global earnings of One Battle After Another. While the Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson-starrer has collected $146.2 million, the latest Predator installment stands at $159.6 million worldwide (as per Box Office Mojo). This places the two films roughly $55.9 million and $42.5 million behind the Leonardo DiCaprio action thriller, respectively. If both titles maintain enough momentum, they could eventually outgross One Battle After Another at the global box office.

What’s One Battle After Another All About

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

One Battle After Another Trailer

