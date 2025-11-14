2025 will be remembered as a fantastic year for horror buffs, both in terms of critical acclaim and global box office performance. This is evident from the fact that out of the top 30 highest-grossing films of 2025, six of them (20%) belong to the horror genre (Box Office Mojo). The list includes The Conjuring: Last Rites, Sinners, Final Destination: Bloodlines, Weapons, 28 Years Later, and now Black Phone 2.

With a current worldwide tally of $123 million, Black Phone 2 holds the 30th spot among the highest-grossing titles of 2025 as of now. Having already outperformed Karate Kid: Legends, Accountant 2, and Naked Gun globally, Scott Derrickson’s supernatural horror movie is now nearing the worldwide total of an underrated superhero movie starring Michael B. Jordan, who also starred in this year’s horror sensation Sinners. We’re talking about the 2012 film Chronicle. Read on to find out how much more Black Phone 2 needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

Black Phone 2 vs. Chronicle – Box Office Comparison

Here is how the two films stack up at the global box office, based on figures by Box Office Mojo:

Black Phone 2 – Box Office Summary (via Box Office Mojo)

North America: $71.7 million

International: $51.3 million

Worldwide: $123 million

Chronicle – Box Office Summary

North America: $64.6 million

International: $62 million

Worldwide: $126.6 million

As you can see from the figures above, the horror sequel is behind the global earnings of the underrated superhero film by approximately $3.6 million. Given its current pace, and despite its digital availability potentially hampering audience footfalls, Black Phone 2 is still on track to outgross Chronicle at the global box office.

How Far Is Black Phone 2 From Its Next 2025 Horror Target

At the time of writing, the next 2025 horror film ahead of Black Phone 2 at the worldwide box office is Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later ($151.3 million). Black Phone sequel currently needs to earn approximately $28.3 million more to match its global total. Given its current pace and the potential impact of its digital availability on theatrical footfalls, it remains uncertain whether Black Phone 2 can surpass it. The final box office verdict will be clear in the coming weeks.

Black Phone 2 – Story & Cast

Directed by Scott Derrickson, the sequel takes place four years after the original, with the now 17-year-old Finn (Mason Thames) still coping with the trauma of escaping The Grabber (Ethan Hawke). But the horror resurfaces when the masked kidnapper begins appearing in the disturbing dreams of Finn’s younger sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw), hinting that the nightmare isn’t over.

Black Phone 2 Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: One Battle After Another Worldwide Box Office: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Actioner Poised To Outgross Colin Farrell’s Sci-Fi Film Total Recall

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News