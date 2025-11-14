With a solid IMDb rating of 8.2/10 and an impressive 94% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score, One Battle After Another struck the right chord with both critics and audiences. Widely praised by cinephiles as one of 2025’s standout films, the action thriller is also generating significant awards buzz. Many believe Leonardo DiCaprio has a realistic chance of scoring his second ‘Best Actor’ Oscar after The Revenant, while Paul Thomas Anderson could emerge as a strong contender for his first ‘Best Director’ Academy Award.

On the box office front, One Battle After Another has earned over $197 million worldwide and is on track to cross the $200 million milestone. Positioned among the top 20 highest-grossing films of 2025, the movie is closing in on Colin Farrell’s 2012 sci-fi thriller Total Recall, an adaptation of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s iconic 1990 classic. Here’s how much more the Leonardo DiCaprio-led film needs to collect to surpass Total Recall in global earnings.

One Battle After Another vs. Total Recall – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

North America: $69.6 million

International: $127.4 million

Worldwide: $197 million

Total Recall (2012) – Box Office Summary

North America: $58.9 million

International: $139.5 million

Worldwide: $198.4 million

Based on these figures, Paul Thomas Anderson’s critically acclaimed action thriller currently trails Colin Farrell’s Total Recall by approximately $1.4 million worldwide. Given its current momentum, One Battle After Another is expected to surpass the 2012 sci-fi film’s global total in the coming days. The final verdict should be clear soon.

One Battle After Another’s Digital Availability Will Affect Footfalls

With the film now nearing the end of its seventh week in theaters and now available to rent in 4K Ultra HD or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and other digital platforms (via THR), a dip in theatrical footfalls is expected. As more viewers choose the convenience of digital access, the film’s box office pace may slow down. However, it still has enough momentum to add to its global total in the coming days.

One Battle After Another – Plot & Cast

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

One Battle After Another – Trailer

