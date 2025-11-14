Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate, starring Reeva Rachh, Shruhad Goswami, and Karan Joshi in key roles, continues its historic run at the Indian box office. Yesterday (November 13), it concluded its 5-week run in theaters, and so far, the film has managed to fetch unbelievable numbers. In terms of return on investment (ROI), it has become the most profitable Indian film in recent years. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 35!

The Gujarati devotional drama was theatrically released on October 10 and received decent reviews from critics. Among the audience, it received extraordinary word of mouth. In the first two weeks, the film generated fair earnings, but things started to pick up in the third week. The performance in the fourth week was a total game-changer, and since then, the film hasn’t looked back.

How much did Laalo earn at the Indian box office in 35 days?

In the first two weeks, Laalo did a business of 50 lakh. In the third week, it scored 62 lakh. In the fourth week, it registered a mind-blowing jump of 1848.39%, earning 12.08 crores. During the fifth week, it again saw a growth of 113.57% and earned a huge 25.8 crores. Overall, the film has earned a whopping 39 crore net at the Indian box office in 35 days. It equals 46.02 crores in gross.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 27 lakh

Week 2 – 23 lakh

Week 3 – 62 lakh

Week 4 – 12.08 crores

Week 5 – 25.8 crores

Total – 39 crores

Makes unbelievable profit in five weeks!

Laalo was reportedly made on a shoestring budget of 50 lakh. Against this, it has already earned 39 crore net, thus enjoying an ROI of 38.5 crores. Calculated further, it equals a staggering 7700% return. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 50 lakh

India net collection – 39 crores

ROI – 38.5 crores

ROI% – 7700%

Verdict – Super hit

With such crazy box office returns, the Gujarati devotional drama has become the most profitable Indian film in recent years. No other Indian film in recent times has achieved an ROI of 7000%. Let’s see if any other film challenges it in the years to come.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Akhanda 2 Box Office Day 1: Will Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Keep December’s Blockbuster Trend Going?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News