Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha has opened at the box office on a lukewarm note. The film managed to register very low occupancy with its morning show, and with the mixed word of mouth, things might not get better for the Tamil drama anytime soon!

Dulquer Salmaan’s Last Opening

Dulquer Salmaan’s last theatrical outing was with Lucky Baskhar, which registered an occupancy of 13.35% in Tamil and almost 29% in Telugu for the morning shows on the opening day. Interestingly, his new offering has surpassed Lucky Baskhar’s Tamil occupancy but is way behind the Telugu opening occupancy!

Kaantha Box Office Day 1 Occupancy

On day 1, November 14, Friday, Kaantha registered an occupancy of 14.6% with its Tamil version in the theaters for the morning show! Meanwhile, the Telugu version of the film registered a slightly higher occupancy for the morning shows with 16%.

Fails To Surpass Last 3 Tamil Films

Dulquer Salmaan failed to surpass the opening occupancy of the last three Tamil films that arrived in the theaters. These include Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude as well, which has been performing very well at the box office.

Check out the morning occupancies of the last 3 Tamil films that arrived in the theaters before Kaantha.

Dude: 33.94%

Bison Kaalamaadan: 23.01%

Idli Kadai: 25.82%

Kaantha BMS Sales On Day 1

Dulquer Salmaan‘s film has managed to register a ticket sale of only 30K on the opening day from 8 AM to 5 PM. This is clearly not a very good number, but hopefully the film picks up pace at the box office in the upcoming weekend. Kaantha also stars Rana Daggubati, Bhagyashri Borse, and Samuthirakani in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

