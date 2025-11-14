Kaantha, featuring Dulquer Salman in the lead role, is now in theaters. In the pre-release stage, the film generated decent buzz, and it appears to be translating into footfalls. Regarding the day 1 advance booking, the response was decent, and through over-the-counter ticket sales, it is likely to join the top 3 openers of Dulquer in the post-COVID era by surpassing Kurup. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Decent response in day 1 pre-sales

Dulquer was last seen in Lucky Baskhar, which was released a year ago. Since his last release was a commercial and critical success, the anticipation for his latest film was there to an extent. It helped the film register pre-sales of 2.23 crore gross in India for day 1. Additionally, due to the lack of major releases, it is expected to attract footfalls in Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), Tamil Nadu, and Kerala through walk-ins.

Kaantha is likely to be among Dulquer Salmaan’s top 3 post-COVID openers

Overall, Kaantha is in a position to register a start of above 5 crore net at the Indian box office. It is likely to cross Kurup (5.6 crores) and enter the top three openers of Dulquer Salmaan in the post-COVID era. It is expected to stay in the same position, as beating King Of Kotha (6.85 crores) looks tough. Lucky Baskhar (7.35 crores) looks completely out of reach.

Lucky Baskhar to remain at the top!

In the case of Lucky Baskhar, positive reviews and word of mouth drove up the occupancy of evening and night shows, helping it achieve a good start with 7.35 crores. In the case of Kaantha, the initial feedback has been mixed to decent, so a big surge might not happen in evening and night shows. So, Lucky Baskhar looks safe at the top.

Take a look at the opening day collection of Dulquer Salmaan’s post-COVID releases (highest to lowest):

Lucky Baskhar – 7.35 crores King Of Kotha – 6.85 crores Kurup – 5.6 crores Chup – 3.06 crores Sita Ramam – 2.85 crores Hey Sinamika – 85 lakh

