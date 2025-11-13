Dulquer Salmaan is on a roll as he’s coming fresh from the commercial success as an actor as well as a producer. His last film as an actor was Lucky Baskhar, which turned out to be a winner. His home production, Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra, became Mollywood’s industry hit and raked in a historic sum at the Indian box office. Now, after a gap of one year, Dulquer returns to the big screen as an actor with Kaantha, and box office enthusiasts are eager to see how it performs.

The upcoming Tamil drama thriller is set to arrive in theaters this Friday (November 14). It is also releasing in Telugu and other dubbed versions. Apart from Dulquer, the film also features P. Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse, and Rana Daggubati in key roles. Since both the Kollywood and Tollywood markets are lacking noteworthy releases, this thriller is expected to enjoy good footfalls.

What is the budget of Kaantha?

Kaantha isn’t a front-loaded affair, so a big start isn’t expected. It’s more of a content-driven film, and will score big if word of mouth comes in favor. Even with decent word of mouth, it might emerge successful as the costs involved are moderate. While there’s no official confirmation on the budget, it is said to be mounted at 35-40 crores.

It is less expensive than Dulquer Salmaan’s last release, Lucky Baskhar, which reportedly had a budget of 56 crores.

How much does Kaantha need to earn to become a hit at the Indian box office?

Against a reported cost of 35-40 crores, Kaantha will need to earn a net collection of 35-40 crores at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure. However, to secure a clean hit verdict, it must do some heavy lifting. According to Koimoi’s parameters, a film secures a hit verdict after achieving 100% returns. To achieve 100% returns, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer will need to score 70-80 crore net in India, which isn’t an easy feat.

More about the film

The upcoming Kollywood biggie is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj and produced by Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan, Prashanth Potluri, and Jom Varghese under the banner of Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films.

Initially, it was planned to be released in September, but due to Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra‘s successful run, the makers postponed it.

