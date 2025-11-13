Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja and Sreeleela in the lead roles, has failed to make any mark at the Indian box office. After a decent start, the film failed to build momentum, and in the opening week itself, it started to show signs of slowing down. Since word of mouth wasn’t entirely favorable, there was no turnaround after the first week, resulting in underwhelming numbers. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 12!

How much did Mass Jathara earn at the Indian box office in 12 days?

Due to mixed reviews and word of mouth, the Telugu action comedy entertainer has failed to make decent earnings so far. Coming to the latest collection update, it has earned just 26 lakh on its second Wednesday, day 12. Overall, it has earned an estimated 16.98 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross domestic collection is 20.03 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (6-day) – 14.55 crores

Day 7 – 42 lakh

Day 8 – 58 lakh

Day 9 – 81 lakh

Day 10 – 19 lakh

Day 11 – 17 lakh

Day 12 – 26 lakh

Total – 16.98 crores

Mass Jathara to secure a flop verdict

Reportedly, Mass Jathara was made on a budget of 40 crores. Against this budget, it has earned 16.98 crores so far, thus recovering only 42.45% of its cost. As we can see, the film is yet to recover more than 50% of its cost, and considering the current pace, it will fail to make 50% recovery and conclude the run below 20 crore net.

According to Koimoi’s parameters, a film must recoup half of its budget to avoid being considered a flop. Since the Ravi Teja starrer won’t recover half of its cost, it’ll secure a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

More about the film

Directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu, Mass Jathara was released on October 31, 2025. It also features Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, and others in key roles. It is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Sowjanya.

