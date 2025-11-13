Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate, also known as Laalo, is making noise for all the right reasons. Released amid fair to decent expectations, the film has generated impressive earnings with an extraordinary trend at the Indian box office, thus capturing mainstream attention. Even after spending a month in theatres, the film is showing no sign of slowing down, and amid such a crazy run, it’ll soon become the highest-grossing Gujarati film ever. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 34!

The Gujarati devotional drama is enjoying highly positive word of mouth among the ticket-buying audience, and with each passing day, the buzz is increasing. This has led to an expansion of screen count, resulting in an impressive collection so far. Recently, it surpassed 3 Ekka’s lifetime collection, and now, it is chasing the all-time blockbuster Chaal Jeevi Laiye.

How much did Laalo earn at the Indian box office in 34 days?

Coming to the latest collection update, Laalo has earned 3.65 crores on day 34, showing an upward trend from day 33’s 3 crores. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 36 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, it stands at 42.48 crore gross.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 27 lakh

Week 2 – 23 lakh

Week 3 – 62 lakh

Week 4 – 12.08 crores

Day 29 – 2.25 crores

Day 30 – 4.65 crores

Day 31 – 7.1 crores

Day 32 – 2.15 crores

Day 33 – 3 crores

Day 34 – 3.65 crores

Total – 36 crores

Soon to become the highest-grossing Gujarati film in history!

With a net collection of 36 crores in the kitty, Laalo is already the second-highest-grossing Gujarati film at the Indian box office, and very soon, it’ll grab the top spot. For those who don’t know, the first spot is held by Chaal Jeevi Laiye (42 crores). It will be dethroned in just two days as the latest Gujarati juggernaut needs to earn just 6.01 crores more to achieve the feat.

Take a look at the top-grossing Gujarati films at the Indian box office (net collection):

Chaal Jeevi Laiye – 42 crores (estimates) Laalo – 36 crores (34 days) 3 Ekka – 28.93 crores Jhamkudi – 18.7 crores

